Why Charcoal Is Good For Your Beauty Routine

Have you heard about activated charcoal and its incredible benefits? With various skincare brands introducing innovative beauty products containing all-natural ingredients, activated charcoal has remarkably turned into a beauty trend.

In the past, charcoal was widely used to treat emergencies such as different types of poisoning or a drug overdose. The ancient Egyptians, who affectionately called it ‘black magic’, used it to colour their makeup and ward off infections. Nowadays, it’s also used to whiten teeth, clean hair and improve skin.

If you travel often, events like the Taiwan Beauty International Show will be showcasing the best charcoal products, with discussions about the new applications for charcoal.