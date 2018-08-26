Buttery Eyeshadows You Need To Own

When you’re a working mother or a single adult who is always on the run, having a cream-based eyeshadow will be a real life saver in times of emergency. Crease-proof and smudge-proof are musts when you look for an eyeshadow and these cream-based one’s will do you good.

Adding to that, select colours that are warm and neutral as these colours will suit all kinds of looks. Whether it’s an everyday look for the office or a night out with your girls, nudes and warm tones will work great. We’ve narrowed it down for you and we are sure you’ll fall in love with them.

Choose from a subtle cream shadow to a shimmery or glitter cream eyeshadows with colours from fun warm tones of brown, orange or classy tones of purple, green and rose gold. On top of that, eyeshadow pots and liquid eyeshadows are super cute yet compact which is a perfect size to fit in your handbag.

Click through down below for the cream eyeshadows we selected for you and take your pick to grab this weekend while shopping!

*Featured image source: pexels.com*