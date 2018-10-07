Burberry Her Makes Us Want To Be In London

British actress and model Cara Delevingne, celebrity photographer Juergen Teller and master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian are three fashion and beauty A-listers involved in the campaign for the latest fragrance from Burberry, Her.

London Calling

The Burberry Her perfume calls to mind London’s colourful music and arts scene. The scent is vibrant, fruity and floral, with strong notes of red and dark berries. The heart features jasmine and violet, hinting at playful femininity while the base is dry amber and musk. Kurkdjian describes the Eau de Parfum as a signature scent.

“Her Eau de Parfum by Burberry is unique because it is a memorable signature. To achieve that, you need a strong accord, an olfactive story that translates your vision. The combination of these sunburst berries and British spirit blended with the ambery musky accord brings this very unique signature. You can immediately recognise when someone is wearing it. It’s a signature scent.” Francis Kurkdjian

What Goes Into The New Burberry Her Perfume

Top notes: Red and dark berries – blackcurrant, blueberry and raspberry

Heart notes: Jasmine and violet

Base notes: Dry amber and musk

Jurgen Teller Shoots Cara Delevigne

The definitive Londoner, Cara Delevigne was shot by Teller in various spots in her home town. Burberry describes their new Burberry Her perfume as effortlessly stylish, energetic, optimistic, adventurous and bold. These attributes describe Delevigne, indeed, and definitely highlights the spirit of London. She also recorded her own version of ‘Maybe It’s Because I’m A Londoner’, showcasing her singing chops and declaring her love for the city. In the short film for the campaign, ‘Cara’s London’, showing the behind-the-scenes for the shoot, Delevigne talks about why London is incredible. She describes it as bold and it’s the place where people change things.

“To be a Londoner you defy rules. It doesn’t matter where you’re from and who you are.” Cara Delevigne

Delevigne definitely captures the spirit of London and of the Burberry Her perfume, indeed. And makes us want to join her there. London’s calling, and we’re raring to go!

Burberry Her will be available from October 2018 on Burberry.com and at select Burberry boutiques, and at specialty beauty retail and department stores globally and online soon. The collection features the Eau de Parfum in 100ml, 50ml, 30ml and 7.5ml, body lotion, shower gel and perfumed deodorant.

All images from Burberry.com.