Brushes for Beginners!

You don’t actually need a whole range of brushes for everyday makeup looks. Here’s how you can make yours work harder and smarter.

Dense powder brush

Tightly packed bristles will give you more control and precision than a fluffy brush — in terms of your range of movement and the amount of products picked up. The face powder brush works well not only with finishing powders but also powder foundations and bronzers.

Try: Kat Von D Lock-It Precision Powder Brush, RM183

Small eyeshadow brush

An oval-shaped eyeshadow brush is more versatile than one that’s flat and square. It helps both cream and powder shadows glide on smoothly and evenly. You can also use it to blend, put on eyeliner for a smokey look, and for more precise contouring (for example, a narrow nose bridge).

Try: IT Cosmetics Heavenly No-Tug Dual Eyeshadow Brush #5, RM96

Thin blending brush

This type of brush has long bristles and a narrow, tapered head — great for blending eyeshadow into the crease. the small head also excels at dusting powder above concealer to set it, highlighting under the brow bone and the cupid’s bow, and softening the harsh edges of your eye makeup.

Try: Sigma E25 Blending Brush, RM66

Fluffy blush brush

Plush, domed bristles are great for diffusing colour naturally onto cheeks as they won’t disrupt your foundation. This makes them really handy, too, for dusting highlighter onto your cheekbones, subtly contouring sharper facial features, and for setting your makeup with face powder.

Try: ZOEVA 101 Luxe Face Definer, RM150