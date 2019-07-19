BONIA CRISTALLO: A WATCH FOR EVERY OCCASION

Looking for a new timepiece to dazzle-razzle your day? The new Bonia Cristallo, BNB10521, watch collection is one that can transform every woman’s outfit from day to night with its dazzling embellishments of Swarovski crystals. The outer dial ring is decorated with twelve Swarovski crystals as their hour markers, while their inner dial ring gleams at every angle with its crystalline surface. Perfect for all the life-of-the-party women out there!

The Bonia Cristallo watch has a modest size, stopping at 34mm in width, along with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal covering – less time worrying about the shine dulling over time! The mesh steel strap helps to make every outfit instantly more put together. With four options to choose from colour complements the dial of the watch flawlessly, while also ensuring the appearance of sophistication that’s appropriate for the office. The watch is enclosed with a stainless steel casing that’s water-resistant till about 50 meters deep.

Get your hands on BONIA timepieces at www.solartime.com or SOLAR Time boutiques as well as all fine watch retailers nationwide. This watch is priced at RM668.