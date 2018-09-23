Why are masks good for your skin?

Why do we need to mask our skin, you ask? Not only is it soothing and pampering, but did you know they are such great skincare rescuers? Similar to applying toners and moisturisers, when you use the best masks according to your skin, it can help attain that radiant, youthful look. And you only need to use them two or three times a week.

Masks help to hydrate and boost moisture within one’s skin, heal damaging skin, and reduces lines and wrinkles. On top of that, some mask that contain aloe vera helps to reduce and soothe inflammation of your skin while removing dirt and free radicals from the skin. Different masks contain different active ingredients. Thus, it’s good to know which are the best masks according to your skin needs.

A great bonus is when natural oils from natural ingredients or flowers are added to the formula. You can also look out for masks made with vitamin C and E. We’ve gathered a few of the best masks according to your skin needs that you may want to add on to your skincare routine. We hope you like them and continue to pamper your skin!

Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Sleep Masque RM319 for (40ml)

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this masque packed with oligo-peptides and soy-derived amino acids that restore your skin structure, giving you a radiant complexion.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X RM60 for (100ml)

Straight out of Jeju Island, this clay mask is great for taking care of your pores as it effectively absorbs sebum and dirt with its Jeju Volcanic Cluster Sphere.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Palmarosa Purifying Facial Mask RM196.30 for (50g)

Oily and combination skins will love this. It leaves your skin matte while infusing it with vital hydration, and also has aloe vera to soothe inflammation and balance skin’s natural oils.

Organique By Olinda Spring Precious Age-Reverse Overnight Sleeping Mask RM139 for (100ml)

Made from Australian wild rosella flower extract and shea butter, this helps to heal damaged skin while reducing lines and wrinkles. It also helps to deeply moisturise your skin.

