Get Your Beauty Wands Ready

When it comes to getting long and full lashes, choose a ‘curling’ mascara formula and brush to enhance your natural length by adding a little lift and curl to open up the eye. As you use your mascara, comb long lashes to the side, creating a ‘cat eye’. Here’s our list of the best mascaras for 2019 whether you need more curl, length or volume.
Curl Up And Fly
Left to Right:
- Want to achieve cat-eye lashes? Try the Burberry Cat Lashes Mascara, RM122. Its cone-shaped tip with an hourglass brush, stretches out and hugs the outer corner of the lashes to emphasise fanned-out long lashes.
- Max Factor False Lash Epic, RM48.90 features the epic Zoom-Action tip brush that captures every single fine lash. Best way to use the tip is to brush the lashes up and down.
- Achieve thick lashes without falsies with Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, RM122. The curvy brush gives the most volume even in the inner and outer corner of the eyes. It can last up to eight hours without any smudges.
- With a straight and downward wand, add a natural drama to your eyes with dUCK Drama Queen Lush Lash Mascara, RM60. It not only fans out your lashes equally, it naturally curls your lashes and lasts up to six hours.
- A worldwide favourite among the beauty fans, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, RM43 is packed with collagen that thickens, lengthens and curls your lashes with just a single coat. Its hourglass-shaped brush leaves no lashes behind!