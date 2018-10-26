Where To Get The Dyson Airwrap That Sold Out in 1 Day?

The newest beauty innovation, Dyson Airwrap Styler, sold out in under 24 hours both online and in stores! We got an exclusive first look of this beauty technology during the regional launch in Bangkok last weekend.

So, let’s take a look behind the scenes of the making of the Dyson Airwrap Styler and why it’s dubbed as the Apple of the beauty industry!

Should you get one?!

Adriano Niro, head of engineering at Dyson, kicked off the the launch with a short and insightful presentation about the styler and also did his very own demonstration on how to use it (YES! It’s that easy for your hubby to style your hair). Veronica Alanis, the lead design engineer, then got us all excited about the different hairstyles this gadget can achieve! Be sure catch our exclusive interview with Veronica in our February 2019 issue!

1031 Adriano showing us how its done with the Airwrap styler! 0215 Lead design engineer, Veronica Alanis, shared that they came up with two different barrels, so that women can have the choice of tighter or looser curls. 1290 To create unique looks, there are also two different brushes that cater to different hair types. 0601 When it comes to achieving those natural, shiny curls or volume, every single part plays a crucial role. 0615 The Dyson Airwrap Styler uses the Coanda effect, so you'll only need to rely on the high-speed air when curling. Of course, Dyson has included the Intelligent Heat Control from the Dyson Supersonic, so that your hair is not exposed to extreme heat. 1546 If you have unruly hair, tame it with either the firm or soft smoothing brush. 1395 Achieve effortless curls with either the 30mm or 40mm barrel. The difference in barrel size will give you tighter or looser curls. 1451 Add a little flair and bounce if you have flat, straight hair with the round volume brush! 0650 A part of Dyson's 6 years of research was dedicated to the development of the Airwrap brushes.

The science behind it

Imagine a high-speed jet of air flowing across the surface of your hair. And, because of the difference in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to your hair. That’s the science behind the Dyson Airwrap Styler. That’s the future of hair-styling! Another mind-blowing bit: this technology was used in aircraft development before Dyson developed it for the beauty sphere!

Just like the gif image below, the air flows out from the top of the Airwrap styler and wraps around the barrel in a continuous cycle.