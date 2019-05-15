Skincare That Brightens And Protects From The Sun

We’re exposed to the sun’s rays more than we think, all year round. UVA rays can penetrate through glass, so even if you do not walk under the sun much, you’ll still be affected by these rays when you’re driving, taking public transport, and indoors at work. In fact, electronic devices are known to emit blue light, which can damage your skin.

You won’t feel the effects immediately, but over time, you’ll surely notice signs of premature ageing. As we live in a sunny climate, we also get more UVB rays, a direct cause of sunburn.

All-Day Protection With WhitenUp

Since secluding yourself from the sun or your gadgets is impossible, the next best thing you can do is to be well protected. Clinelle has taken that into account with its newest innovation: the WhitenUp brightening range.

A combination of advanced anti-photoageing technology and handpicked ingredients, it shields your skin from premature ageing while delving deep within to brighten and even out your complexion. Part of the range is targeted at ridding you of dark spots and hyperpigmentation too!

Ingredients From Nature

• Mullein flowers protect your skin from UV rays, besides giving you a lit-from-within glow.

• Japanese purple rice extract boosts the efficacy of vitamin C in firming, brightening, and moisturising.

• A powerful antioxidant, vitamin C smoothes overall texture and lightens pigmentation for an even tone.

• For longer-lasting results, daisy flower extract prevents further hyperpigmentation.

The WhitenUp range is formulated and manufactured in the US. For your ease of mind, all Clinelle products are dermatologically tested. It’s available at AEON Wellness, Caring, Guardian, Watsons, and selected independent pharmacies.

Watch this video to see how Clinelle WhitenUp inspires entrepreneur and designer Christy Ng to live her best life!

This is a sponsored post.