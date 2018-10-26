Is The New Dyson Airwrap Styler Worth Your Ringgit?

The newest beauty innovation, Dyson Airwrap Styler, had an overwhelming response after it launched in Malaysia on Saturday, 20 October 2018, and they are working hard to restock it! We got an exclusive first look of this beauty technology during the regional launch in Bangkok last weekend.
So, let’s take a look behind the scenes of the making of the Dyson Airwrap Styler and why it’s dubbed as the Apple of the beauty industry!
Should you get one?!
Adriano Niro, head of engineering at Dyson, kicked off the the launch with a short and insightful presentation about the styler and also did his very own demonstration on how to use it (YES! It’s that easy for your hubby to style your hair). Veronica Alanis, the lead design engineer, then got us all excited about the different hairstyles this gadget can achieve! Be sure catch our exclusive interview with Veronica in our February 2019 issue!
The science behind it
Imagine a high-speed jet of air flowing across the surface of your hair. And, because of the difference in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to your hair. That’s the science behind the Dyson Airwrap Styler. That’s the future of hair-styling! Another mind-blowing bit: this technology was used in aircraft development before Dyson developed it for the beauty sphere!
Just like the gif image below, the air flows out from the top of the Airwrap styler and wraps around the barrel in a continuous cycle.