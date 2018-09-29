Navigation

Hello Kitty And Other Cute Beauty Buys To Get In Japan

Too cute to resist! Can we tumpang your luggage bag?
September 29, 2018
By Adelina Tan

Did you know that Hello Kitty is part of the Sanrio family? This merry group also includes other popular characters such as Gudetama, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, and Cinnamoroll.

We’ve all got a little bit of Gudetama in us 😛

It goes without saying they’re adorable and appeal to the young at heart! If you’ve sold your soul to Sanrio (mine is beyond redemption), and you treat your skincare and cosmetics like fashion items, then make Japan your next destination.

Lip balms, powders and more

@cosme Malaysia, a local branch of the hugely popular Japanese online cosmetics information and community portal, recently unveiled some #supercute Sanrio-themed products. They’ll be available in Japan from this month onwards, so lookout for them if you’ve got holiday plans there.

Images from @cosme Malaysia

 

Tinted lip balm and hand mirror

Available: September 2018

Hand creams

Available: September 2018

Lip balms that look like cupcakes

Available: September 2018

Hello Kitty x CHACOTT finishing powder

Available: November 2018

Bishin cream with retro Little Twin Stars print

Available: October 2018

