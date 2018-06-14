BEAUTY BY THE STARS 2018: Eleanor The Miracle Key Crystal Lipstick

The most common make-up item in every woman’s handbag is a tube of lipstick and that’s because a swipe of colour on the lips can transform your look in a flash. The right shade will not only enhance your pout, it will give you an immediate confidence boost! There is an abundance of lip colour choices available for you to explore but how do you decide which one is right for you? An easier way to narrow down your options would be to base your selections on texture and feel – because there’s nothing worse than a lippie that dries out your lips.

If ultimate comfort is what you’re after, Eleanor The Miracle Key Crystal Lipstick will meet that need. Made in Japan, this lip stick glides smooth and fluidly and gives you a rich finish. Best of all, it protects lips and improves their texture with a formula that provides all-day moisturisation, thanks to nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E and macadamia ternifolia seed oil. Available in eight lip-enhancing shades, these lipsticks can be used in layers for intense definition or (how professional make-up artists like it) warmed between fingers and dabbed on for a blurry and faded effect. The latter is what creates the natural-looking #wokeuplikethis finish that has become a hit on social media!