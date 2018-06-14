Beauty By The Stars 2018: Cyber Colors Super Stay Black Tip Liner

Maintaining eyes that look great with minimal touch-ups and creating a more desirable eye shape come easy when you are armed with the right liner. For an effect that’s equal parts sultry and edgy, liquid liners provide just the kind of the sleek result you desire!

Contrary to popular belief, liquid eyeliners are not difficult to use. All you need is a little practice and you’ll see your hand guiding your Cyber Colors Super Stay Black Tip Liner, gliding effortlessly over your delicate lids to give you the most on-point winged line! Its extra-fine 0.4mm tip brush provides ultimate control for even and precise lines, while the waterproof formula allows your eye makeup to last for up to 14 hours without smudging. What we like best about this liner? Its intense black colour that creates a stunning and dramatic look!

To use, prep your lids with eye shadow primer first then start by drawing a line from the middle of the lash line outwards ending with a light flick. Then complete the line by lining eyes from the inner corner to the middle of the lash line.