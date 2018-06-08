Beauty By The Stars 2018: Dermalogica UltraCalming Calm Water Gel

A CALMING COLLECTIVE

Dermalogica UltraCalming Calm Water Gel 50ml, RM328

Sensitive skin can be tricky to treat. Whether it’s allergies, pollution, or genetics, there are myriad possibilities that could be responsible for your flare-up. With these complexities in mind, Dermalogica has released a powerful new formula that blends the best of nature’s botanical extracts with advanced science to tackle this touchy subject—and deliver serious results. The UltraCalming Calm Water Gel is a weightless, gel-water moisturiser that melts into the skin, providing immediate hydration and relief to dry irritation. As it works is magic to lock in moisture, it also protects against environmental aggressors, both helping to restore balance and smoothness to the skin.

TRY THIS TOO

Dermalogica UltraCalming Barrier Defense Booster 30ml, RM413

Keep calm and fortify your fight against skin sensitivities by complementing the Calm Water Gel with the Barrier Defense Booster. Together, they make up Dermalogica’s UltraCalming Duo, a two-step regimen that ensures your skin stays happy and healthy. A concentrated oil formulation, the Barrier Defense Booster nourishes the skin and curbs irritation before it even begins. To activate, simply rub a few drops between your palms and gently press onto the face, followed by a layer of the water gel moisturiser.

Both products are available in all authorised Dermalogica skincare centres nationwide by Esthetics International Group Berhad.

This is an advertising feature in association with Dermalogica.