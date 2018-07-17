Navigation

Follow These 3 Steps to Healthy Skin

Boost your skin back to optimum health with Elizabeth Arden's new SUPERSTART line.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
July 17, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 4

Healthy skin comes with paying close attention to our lifestyle, from we put into our body to the products being used. If you’ve kept to a healthy lifestyle and would like to achieve healthier skin, then include these three steps!

GIF credit: Giphy

Skincare booster

Keep your skin looking plump and radiant with Elizabeth Arden’s SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster. Adding to the SUPERSTART line is also the Probiotic Cleanser -Whip to Clay- and Probiotic Boost Skin Renewal Biocellulose Mask (which just launched!). The key ingredients are a combination of probiotics and botanicals to holistically restore your skin.

Pic credit: Elizabeth Arden Facebook page

1 of 4

More Related Stories