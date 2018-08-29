Beauty Brands That Do Eco-Friendly Campaigns

Going eco-friendly makes a big difference, including for big beauty brands around the world. More companies these days are starting to realise the importance of thinking about our earth, nature and animals when producing any product.

Many beauty brands are doing it these days but here are some of the brands that have been doing it from the startup of their brand. From using recycled materials to being cruelty-free, encouraging their customers to recycle their empty bottles, and more. Find out which brands you can return empty bottles to and receive another product in return. Or see which selected products you can purchase to help protect endangered animals and help in building bio-bridges.

1. The Body Shop

The all-time favourite The Body Shop’s global Bio-Bridges project focuses on protecting rainforests. In Malaysia, it helps build green corridors to protect Malayan tigers and Asian Elephants. Bio-Bridges campaigns in other countries focus on problems in the specific country. For example, in Nepal, they help protect endangered red pandas in the Himalayas. Find out more at The Body Shop Malaysia website.

2. Laneige

The Laneige Waterful Sharing Campaign 2018, provides aid to six villages in rural areas by installing water filtration to give them clean water. For every bottle of Water Bank Hydro Mist or Moisture Essence sold in July 2018, RM10 is contributed towards the campaign. Find out more at Laneige website.

3. Kiehl’s

Return empty Kiehl’s product bottles to a Kiehl’s store for recycling and with every full sized product you bring back, you score a stamp and stand to redeem a product. Head to their stores to know the terms and conditions that apply. Find out more at Kiehl’s website.

4. L’Occitane

French beauty brand, L’Occitane produces eco-refills for most of its products and much of their packaging is made with recycled materials or uses resources that are renewable or from sustainably managed forests. For more information on their recycling commitments, visit L’occitane website.

5. Origins

Known for its earth-friendly practices, Origins’ packaging is made from largely post-consumer recycled materials produced by renewable energy sources. To find out more about Origins’ practises, visit the Origins website.