Beauty and Precision On The Wrist

This new timepiece, Bonia BNB10504, is one to look out for if you're looking to splurge.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
March 14, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Looking for a timepiece that’s appropriate for both day and night wear? This elegant design from Bonia is perfect for your casual glam looks. It comes in a 32mm oval-shaped case, and is surrounded by a luxurious ring of ultrafine stones.

The solid stainless steel case provides reliable water resistance up to 30 meters of depth, and comes in four different colour combinations – rose gold with blue, gunmetal, gold and champagne and rose gold. These watches retail for RM738 each.

What’s your pick — gunmetal is our pick!

BNB10504-2227_TECH

The Bonia BNB10504 in Champagne

BNB10504-2577_TECH

The Bonia BNB10504 in Rose Gold

BNB10504-2587_TECH

The Bonia BNB10504 in Rose Gold with Blue

BNB10504-2737_TECH

The Bonia BNB10504 in Gunmetal

