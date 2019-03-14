Beauty and Precision On The Wrist

Looking for a timepiece that’s appropriate for both day and night wear? This elegant design from Bonia is perfect for your casual glam looks. It comes in a 32mm oval-shaped case, and is surrounded by a luxurious ring of ultrafine stones.

The solid stainless steel case provides reliable water resistance up to 30 meters of depth, and comes in four different colour combinations – rose gold with blue, gunmetal, gold and champagne and rose gold. These watches retail for RM738 each.

What’s your pick — gunmetal is our pick!