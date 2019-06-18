Beat The Heat With These Cooling Fashion Tips

Whether you love the beach, thrive on being one with nature in the great outdoors, or you’re heading out in our infamously temperamental heat, there are some things you just can’t do without — fashion essentials to help you overcome the sweltering heat and the unforgiving sun rays.

To make being in the sun that much more pleasant and enjoyable, we’ve rounded up six necessities — from clothing that provides ultraviolet (UV) protection to sunglasses and linen outfits — you have to have before stepping out the door. Your skin will thank you.

1. UV-protective clothing

You should be familiar with the term sun protection factor (SPF) because you should be applying a sunblock with at least an SPF of 30 every day, even if you’re staying at home indoors. (If you’re not, it’s not too late to start now.) But have you heard of UPF — ultraviolet protection factor? The rating indicates how effective an article of clothing is in shielding you from the sun rays.

According to Japanese label Uniqlo, “UPF measures how many times more it would take for your bare skin to be sunburned from the same sunlight exposure” and that “a higher UPF offers better UV-blocking properties due to longer UV protection”. In addition, Uniqlo agrees that non-UPF treated fabrics only have a low UPF rating of 5 and would thus be insufficient to protect your skin from UV rays.

Uniqlo has released a collection of outerwear comprising parkas, cardigans and hoodies for both men and women that are minimal yet stylish. As the category suggests, these are meant to be worn over other outfits, including the brand’s perfect-for-summer AIRism range, to shield you from UV rays.

2. Big sunglasses

Trendy mini sunglasses, like those sported teetering close to the ends of noses on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Dua Lipa, might be cute for the ‘gram and all, but they simply do not provide enough shade protection against the sun’s rays.

Instead, we’re advocating for large, goggle-like sunglasses that cover from the eyebrows to the top of the cheeks as they block out as much light as possible. Remember, sunglasses are the only sunblock option for your precious peepers. Lastly, ensure that your sunglass is actually certified to have UV protection.

We’re currently loving the XL size of this Dior SoLight2 sunglasses that was released as part of the summer’19 collection as it has a large size while retaining lightweight properties with ultra-thin frames. In addition, its rectangular silhouette is flattering to most face shapes. You could even wear this for days where you’re just running errands and don’t want to put on too much makeup.