5 Unique Batik Gifts for Malaysia Day

Spice up your life with these cute items inspired by our well-known fabric!
September 5, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Malaysia Day is just around the corner! To celebrate, we’ve rounded up some batik items for you to get your hands on. Ranging from yoga mats to feminine care, treat yourself or give them out as gifts!

This limited-edition packaging from Kotex features the creative designs of female artisans from Batik Boutique, a social enterprise focused on upskilling the Bottom 40 segment. This collaboration with Batik Boutique is yet another positive outcome of the Kotex® #SHECAN global movement, which aims to empower young women to achieve whatever they set their hearts on.

Available at all pharmacies while stocks last.

