HER WORLD TRIES OUT: CERAMIRACLE CELEBRITY MEDIFACIAL

Find out what our writer experienced and her final verdict.
August 28, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman
I personally am very picky with my facial treatments, so when I first got the invitation to try out the Celebrity Medifacial, I was sceptical. But I was due for a facial anyway, so I thought I should just give it a go and be open to trying out new treatments!

When I arrived, I was greeted with a friendly face and was served aromatic tea while waiting to start my session. Then, I was asked to fill out a form. I have dry-to-normal skin, with dehydration and dullness being my top concerns. I was also nervous about the facial as I have reactive skin (I’d get eczema on the lips and under the eyes due to allergies) and dermatitis at the side of my nose due to a bad reaction from an acne lotion. My facialist reassured me that my dermatitis would benefit from one of their treatments.

Ceramiracle, the award-winning beauty and nutricosmetics brand founded in 2016, recently made an exciting entrance into Malaysia. The California-based company specialises in innovative ageless skincare solutions, comprising oral and topical skincare products as well as an exclusive facial treatment experience. Available at its flagship beauty salon in TTDI.

To book your appointment, call 03-7627 6568 or WhatsApp 017-285 3686

