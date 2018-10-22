Are you looking for a new watch to splurge on? Then add this watch into your list! Glamorous yet minimal, what more could you ask for in a watch that’s suitable for your day-to-day-affairs? The new and modern interpretation of an icon: the ESPRIT Houston has a dial wrapped in a slim case, paired for the first time with a sophisticated steel mesh band. The refreshed Houston line is also available in different color plating, including gold, rose gold, blue and black IP plating. Selling retail price starts at RM527.
An Icon Reimagined
Love watches? You might want to check this one out from ESPRIT!