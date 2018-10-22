Navigation

An Icon Reimagined

Love watches? You might want to check this one out from ESPRIT!
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
October 22, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

ES Houston Blaze Silver (RM527)

Are you looking for a new watch to splurge on? Then add this watch into your list! Glamorous yet minimal, what more could you ask for in a watch that’s suitable for your day-to-day-affairs? The new and modern interpretation of an icon: the ESPRIT Houston has a dial wrapped in a slim case, paired for the first time with a sophisticated steel mesh band. The refreshed Houston line is also available in different color plating, including gold, rose gold, blue and black IP plating. Selling retail price starts at RM527.

More Related Stories