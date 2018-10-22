An Icon Reimagined

Are you looking for a new watch to splurge on? Then add this watch into your list! Glamorous yet minimal, what more could you ask for in a watch that’s suitable for your day-to-day-affairs? The new and modern interpretation of an icon: the ESPRIT Houston has a dial wrapped in a slim case, paired for the first time with a sophisticated steel mesh band. The refreshed Houston line is also available in different color plating, including gold, rose gold, blue and black IP plating. Selling retail price starts at RM527.