His and Her Amante Watches for Couples

Bonia’s Amante (BNB10480) is a great gift idea for lovers. With a variety of designs to pick from, there’s bound to be a set that calls out to you and your loved one. Moreover, the artfully-integrated designs unite in perfect symbiosis with each other.

The Amante is available in four desirable colour combinations. With the exception of the emerald version, all have sunburst dials that reflect light with a nice sheen. As for the emerald version, its ceramic dial will appeal to those who seek something different.

For Everyday Wear

The case is made of solid and durable polished and brushed steel. Sized just right, the diameter is 40mm for men and 32mm for the ladies. Both versions are water-tight up to 50 meters, and powered by highly accurate and reliable Japanese quartz movements. The crystal is coated with anti-reflective material and made of sapphire to withstand regular daily usage.

Bonia’s Amante watches are priced at RM568 to RM598 (inclusive GST). Available at Solar Time boutiques and all fine watch retailers nationwide.