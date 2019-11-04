All You Need To Know About Eyelash Extensions

Let’s be real: There’s only so much that mascara can do on your quest for extra-long, extra-full lashes. And yes, falsies are a great option…but they’ll only last for a few hours. So when you want show-stopping fringe for weeks at a time, eyelash extensions are your best bet. While the once under-the-radar beauty service is now fairly ubiquitous with salons offering eyelash extensions popping up all over the place, there are still some important things you need to know before deciding if it’s for you. Ahead, the pros weigh in on eyelash extensions pros and cons, plus everything you’ve been wondering about how long eyelash extensions last, how you remove them, and, importantly, how much they cost.

Simply put, they’re little fibers that get attached to your existing eyelashes. “Lash extensions are synthetic, faux mink or silk fibers which are applied one at a time to the existing lash using a specially-formulated, semi-permanent glue that will not irritate or damage the natural hair,” explains celebrity lash expert Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes.

Why You Might Want Eyelash Extensions

It’s a semi-permanent way to enhance the look of your eyelashes, and many people find they are able to forgo mascara altogether after the service. So you get the look you’re after and you save some time in the morning to boot—not to mention that it’s a great option for events like weddings or vacations. Plus, the application and fibers used can be customized to create any kind of lash you’re after, ranging from more simple and natural, to elongated and dramatic, says Richardson.