ALIA BASTAMAM INTRODUCES BASTA 2 HANDBAGS

Fashion designer, Alia Bastamam will officially be releasing the Basta 2 handbags. The much awaited collaboration with Sometime by Asian Designers will exclusively be on Zalora Malaysia and Singapore websites.

The Basta 2 bag—which is co-designed and produced by Sometime, debuted on the runway under Alia B’s Resort 18/19 collection earlier this year.

“The Basta 2 completes my Resort 18/19 collection and I cannot contain my excitement to once again have my name etched on this creation,” expressed Bastamam. She continued to explain the inspiration behind the bag, “It is the story of an urbanite, being powered up in the morning to take on the day and wind down in the evening amidst the bright city lights. Whether it is for work or an evening outing, everyone needs their loyal bag companion and that is the Basta 2!”

The Basta 2 is an upgrade from the Basta Bag, both design wise and functionality wise, and it presents a new style too. But when it comes to quality, Nicole W., Sometime by Asian Designers, head of product, explained, “Our clients know of our modus operandi, all these years, Sometime has been the platform for regional designers to express their creativity in the form of bags.”

What’s special about the Basta 2 handbags?

Our favorite thing about the Basta 2 is that, it’s so versatile, it can be worn casually as a sling bag or go with a classy and sophisticated look as a clutch. The back pocket is very handy to slip in small and compact items such as mobile phones or cards. But, we both know the real star of the show is the secret sleeve that allows us to keep our valuable items securely. Oh, genius!

The Basta 2 will be available this November 29th in nine groovy colours – baby blue, beige, black, metallic grey, nude, olive, plum, soft blush and yellow. It is set to retail at RM 229.00 (yes, what a deal!). If you’re looking to get a new handbag that’s functional and personalised, you won’t want to miss the Basta 2 on Zalora!