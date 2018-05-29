Air Purifier: Your Skin’s Saviour

We all know that air purifiers are great for your respiratory system, but did you know that it can lead to a better health for your skin too? According to the US EPA, concentrations of some indoor pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations!

How Can It Help Your Skin?

1. Prevent eczema flare-ups and allergy reactions

Poor air quality causes irritations, therefore by investing in an air purifier, it will help to eliminate triggers like dust, dust mites, pet dander, dead skin cells, pollen and other pollutants. With a skin condition like eczema, minimizing the triggers around you is the key to avoid inflammations!

2. Heal acne

Remember those advice about not touching your face ever with your hands as it might bring bacteria to your face? It’s the same with poor air quality. Your skin could be exposed to airborne bacteria and pollutants (like carbon dioxide, chemicals and dust) which can lead to congestion and breakouts.

3. Improve skin tone

Other than that, having dull skin is another sign that your skin is being exposed to pollutants. Smoke and pollutant like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are also directly linked to skin pigmentation. They rob your dermal layer of its essential vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent discolouration by processing vitamin A. Therefore, you are able to reduce the amount of oxidation that occurs in your skin with an air purifier.

4. Prevent premature aging

Free-flowing radicals from pollution, dust, and cigarette smoke not only irritate your skin, but they also cause permanent damage. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons delivered through airborne particles to your skin, can break down the collagen and elastin in your tissues causing your skin to sag.

Your Solution:

Dyson recently launched a newly improved version of their air purifier, Pure CoolTM.

Dyson Pure Cool™ purifying fans reveal the indoor pollution you can’t see. The new LCD display reports pollutants in the home in real time, and then react automatically using a unique Dyson algorithm.

Dyson’s Pure Cool TM purifying fans feature a 360 degree fully-sealed filter system combining an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a Glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

purifying fans feature a 360 degree fully-sealed filter system combining an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a Glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. Air Multiplier™ technology and new 350⁰ oscillation project and mix purified air around the whole room to purify every corner. Fan mode and diffused mode deliver year-round usage.

The Dyson Pure Cool™ purifying fans are available on shop.dyson.my, the Dyson Demo at The Gardens Mall, and major departmental and electrical stores.