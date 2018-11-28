One Age-Defying Solution You Need To Know

We can’t run away from the natural process of ageing but some factors – such as UV rays, pollution, an unhealthy diet, second-hand smoke, sleep loss, and stress – will accelerate it. So, what you can do to help your skin age elegantly is to give it some extra love from a good skincare regimen.

FIGHTING PREMATURE AGEING

A breakthrough discovery, the TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D™ has a triple effect. At its core, it taps into multiple antioxidant benefits to defend against age-accelerating free radicals that come in contact with your skin. Secondly, it aims to delay the appearance of ageing with UVA/UVB protection and the exclusive, patent-pending Age Minimize 3D™ Complex. Last but not least, you’ll see improvements on any sign of ageing in four weeks – with results continuing over time (based on a 12-week independent study done on 62 women who used the set twice a day).