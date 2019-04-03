5 Ways to Add Colour to Your Wardrobe

Another highlight of this collection is Pomelo’s exclusive artist collaboration with up-and-coming artist Thai Chanaradee Chatrakul Na Ayudhya (@julibakerandsummer). As part of this collab, her hand-drawn illustrations of vibrant fruits adorn both clothing and accessories!

For added mileage, mix and match pieces from the collection for day-to-day, day-to-night, and vacation looks. With prices starting at RM 45, you can shop Pomelo’s ‘Under The Tuscan Sun’ collection at POMELOFASHION.COM.