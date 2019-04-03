5 Ways to Add Colour to Your Wardrobe

Looking to add colour to your outfits? Why not give it a go with Pomelo’s latest styles in refreshing tones! The ‘Under The Tuscan Sun’ collection features materials like linen and pure cotton. All in an array of bold colours, fruity prints, and sunny florals.
Another highlight of this collection is Pomelo’s exclusive artist collaboration with up-and-coming artist Thai Chanaradee Chatrakul Na Ayudhya (@julibakerandsummer). As part of this collab, her hand-drawn illustrations of vibrant fruits adorn both clothing and accessories!
For added mileage, mix and match pieces from the collection for day-to-day, day-to-night, and vacation looks. With prices starting at RM 45, you can shop Pomelo’s ‘Under The Tuscan Sun’ collection at POMELOFASHION.COM.