Acne Myths That Can Prevent Achieving Great Skin

These days with the prevalence of Instagram beauty stars and YouTubers alike, we’d like to think that beauty junkies everywhere are “woke” when it comes to understanding their skin and its concerns.

Myth: People Grow Out Of Their Acne Phase

While acne may often be associated with the pre-pubescent phase of a person’s life, the truth is, there’s no such thing as growing out of an acne phase.

According to Doris Day, dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Centre, as many as 50 per cent of women will suffer from acne at some point in their adults lives.