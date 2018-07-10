Achieve Plump Skin with the 7-Skin Method

This Korean beauty trend, the 7-skin method has been on the roof since last year and there’s a good reason why! So basically, the 7-skin method is when you layer a toner or essence seven times consecutively onto your skin with patting motion.
How It Works:
After cleansing, apply toner on your cotton pad and wipe across you face to further remove impurities. Beyond this step, pour a few drops of toner (or essence!) to the palm of your hands and pat onto your skin et voilà! Proceed with your serum and moisturiser (including sun protection during the day!) and you’re good to go.
“Seven times, isn’t that too much?”
Actually, you don’t have to layer your toner or essence seven times. I personally do it up to 3 or 4 times depending how dehydrated my skin is feeling.
Important Factors to Consider:
- With all the layering you’re going to do, it is VITAL that you choose the right toner and you should know that toners with harsh alcohol or fragrances is a big no-no. That can further dry, irritate and damage your skin. If you’re a fan of Korean skincare, then lucky for you, most toners in the market are alcohol-free and contain hydrating or brightening ingredients. To avoid feeling greasy, choose one that is lightweight and has a runnier texture.
- Pat gently. See the moving picture above? You can also press it into your skin like so. Don’t slap your skin, that might cause redness and irritation!
- Don’t neglect your eyes and neck! Apply your eye cream before you proceed with the 7-skin method since your toner or essence might not be eye-area-friendly. Often times, people put a lot of effort into their skin but they forget these two places. The eyes and neck is the first few areas that show signs of aging.