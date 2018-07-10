Achieve Plump Skin with the 7-Skin Method

This Korean beauty trend, the 7-skin method has been on the roof since last year and there’s a good reason why! So basically, the 7-skin method is when you layer a toner or essence seven times consecutively onto your skin with patting motion.

How It Works:

After cleansing, apply toner on your cotton pad and wipe across you face to further remove impurities. Beyond this step, pour a few drops of toner (or essence!) to the palm of your hands and pat onto your skin et voilà! Proceed with your serum and moisturiser (including sun protection during the day!) and you’re good to go.

“Seven times, isn’t that too much?”

Actually, you don’t have to layer your toner or essence seven times. I personally do it up to 3 or 4 times depending how dehydrated my skin is feeling.

Important Factors to Consider: