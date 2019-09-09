These Hydrating Masks Are Compatible With Our Weather

With the hazy and humid weather outside, our skin tends to gets drier than usual, leading to a stressed and fatigued complexion. So, give it an extra boost of hydration and moisture – not forgetting to exfoliate, too. This helps to restore smoothness and a natural radiance. These masks aren’t just great for our climate, they also treat different skin concerns:
Drink Up!
The basis for good skin always begins with hydration. Think: a smooth texture without flaking, and plumpness without fine lines. When skin is hydrated, makeup glides on like silk and sits evenly on the skin without looking patchy.
1. This Works Morning Expert Vitamin C Power Mask Mask, RM220
Free from sulphates, parabens, mineral oils, and synthetic colours, this treatment mask will help to exfoliate and revitalise the skin with water-activated vitamin C granules. Meanwhile, jojoba and almond oil nourishes the skin for a glowing complexion.
2. Allies of Skin Fresh Slate Vitamin C & Enzymes Brightening Cleanser + Masque, RM172
A mask and cleanser combined, it’s rich with vitamin C and argan oil to calm redness, even out skin tone and boost skin’s luminosity.
3. KORA Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask, RM185
Harness the skin’s natural healing ability while you sleep. Kora’s sleeping mask is filled with natural botanical extracts the likes of silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, caviar lime extract, and kakadu plum extract. Nourishes and repairs all skin types.
4. Neal’s Yard Remedies Palmarosa Purifying Facial Mask, RM196
This deep-cleansing mask is packed with natural skincare ingredients like essential oils and clay minerals. It detoxes and rebalances both oily and combination skin by unclogging the pores.
5. Innisfree Green Tea Sleeping Mask, RM62
The lightweight gel texture turns watery once applied, absorbing quickly without leaving any stickiness. Formulated to be slightly acidic, the mask take into account the skin’s natural pH level and helps restore moisture.