These Hydrating Masks Are Compatible With Our Weather

Drink Up!

The basis for good skin always begins with hydration. Think: a smooth texture without flaking, and plumpness without fine lines. When skin is hydrated, makeup glides on like silk and sits evenly on the skin without looking patchy.

1. This Works Morning Expert Vitamin C Power Mask Mask, RM220

Free from sulphates, parabens, mineral oils, and synthetic colours, this treatment mask will help to exfoliate and revitalise the skin with water-activated vitamin C granules. Meanwhile, jojoba and almond oil nourishes the skin for a glowing complexion.

2. Allies of Skin Fresh Slate Vitamin C & Enzymes Brightening Cleanser + Masque, RM172

A mask and cleanser combined, it’s rich with vitamin C and argan oil to calm redness, even out skin tone and boost skin’s luminosity.

3. KORA Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask, RM185

Harness the skin’s natural healing ability while you sleep. Kora’s sleeping mask is filled with natural botanical extracts the likes of silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, caviar lime extract, and kakadu plum extract. Nourishes and repairs all skin types.

4. Neal’s Yard Remedies Palmarosa Purifying Facial Mask, RM196

This deep-cleansing mask is packed with natural skincare ingredients like essential oils and clay minerals. It detoxes and rebalances both oily and combination skin by unclogging the pores.

5. Innisfree Green Tea Sleeping Mask, RM62

The lightweight gel texture turns watery once applied, absorbing quickly without leaving any stickiness. Formulated to be slightly acidic, the mask take into account the skin’s natural pH level and helps restore moisture.