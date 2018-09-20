Achieve Flawless Skin in 3 Steps

BRIGHT AND LUMINOUS

We’ve got a love-hate relationship with melanin. On one hand, it shields us from ionising radiation (inclusive of UV rays), which can create free radicals that damage our cells. On the other hand, it’s brown pigment that causes skin discolouration. Naturally, there are other reasons for an uneven skin tone, dull complexion and pigmentation – such as acne scarring, medical conditions, and hormonal fluctuations (pregnancies and the ingestion of birth control pills). Enter: the Vérthys Cellular Bright Treatment that uses a line of Cellular Bright products that call upon ingredients that will not only help fight free radicals and stimulate deep cellular repair, but will also assist in reducing the formation of pigments.

THE TREATMENT

Starting off by cleansing and toning your skin, your therapist will then use the serum to dissolve dead skin cells, allowing your skin to fully reap the benefits of the mask that’s applied next. An ampoule comes after – concentrating on areas that are particular pigmented – followed by a luxurious face, neck, and chest massage with the massage cream. For an extra boost of nutrients, your face and neck will be treated to a soothing paste of brightening mask and mask activator – allowing it to sit for 15 minutes before it is peeled and washed off. Lastly, the remainder of the initial ampoule will be smoothed across your face and neck, ending with a final touch of the cream.