Achieve A Flawless Look In These Few Steps

FLAWLESS FINISH

The best thing you can do for your skin is to care for it with products that repair and nurture. Even better is makeup that doubles up as skincare! If you’re worried about foundations or compact cushions clogging your pores, try the Gongjinhyang Mi Anti-aging Sun Metal Cushion. After hydrating your skin, gently pat on this moisturising cream-type cushion. Its built-in UV protection will defend against ageing, while golden ginseng cares for your skin. Top it off with the HyeMi powder to achieve a radiant finish, and accentuate this glow with the Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Gloss SPF. Containing royal jelly that moistures your lips as you wear it, the gloss glides on smoothly and doesn’t leave a sticky feeling.