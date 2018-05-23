Achieve A Flawless Look In These Few Steps

Navigation

Put your best face forward with the help of Gongjinhyang Mi by The History of Whoo.
May 23, 2018
By Amanda Soh
FLAWLESS FINISH

THE GONGJINHYANG MI LUXURY GLOSS SPF IS AVAILABLE IN FIVE LUSH COLOURS.

The best thing you can do for your skin is to care for it with products that repair and nurture. Even better is makeup that doubles up as skincare! If you’re worried about foundations or compact cushions clogging your pores, try the Gongjinhyang Mi Anti-aging Sun Metal Cushion. After hydrating your skin, gently pat on this moisturising cream-type cushion. Its built-in UV protection will defend against ageing, while golden ginseng cares for your skin. Top it off with the HyeMi powder to achieve a radiant finish, and accentuate this glow with the Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Gloss SPF. Containing royal jelly that moistures your lips as you wear it, the gloss glides on smoothly and doesn’t leave a sticky feeling.

Anti ageing cushion

Gongjinhyang Antiaging Sun Metal Cushion, RM270

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip gloss

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Gloss SPF No.13, RM159

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip gloss 21

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Gloss SPF No.21, RM159

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip essence gold

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip Essence in Gold, RM169

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip essence

Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip Essence in Red, RM169

Gongjinhyang Mi Lip Rouge, RM189

