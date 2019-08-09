A Watch Perfect For The Office

All eyes on Versus Republique as it dazzles when you walk in swiftly, with your wrist adorned with the latest sophisticated timepiece where the anatomy enhances its exquisiteness. The bracelet strap of this timepiece comes in two tones, IP rose gold steel with a double push-button deployment clasp to keep the watch locked in place. The watch is only splash-proof and waterproof in small amounts of water. It has four iconic Versus Versace lion heads relief that comes in classic white face alongside with eye-catching blue, black and the romantic summary lilac. If you are looking for an exclusive gift to charm your women of love, then Versace Republique is definitely the one to pick.

Get your hands on this timepiece here at www.solartime.com or at any Solar Time boutique nationwide.