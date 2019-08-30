A Watch For Adventurers and Athletes

Are you looking for a watch that can do more than just tell the time? Well, you’ve got yourself a keeper with this one!

Known for its multifunctionality, the Suunto 5 offers intelligent battery modes and long battery life of up to 40 hours — perfect for long hours of training! This smartwatch also tracks your fitness level and adapts personalized training guidance based on your progress and goals, it’s like having your own personal trainer!

Plus, there are over 80 customizable sports modes and watch over your stress and sleep so users can be sure they are well recovered and ready for their next activity. If you are always out, don’t worry — this bad boy has been built and tested in harsh Nordic conditions!

If you don’t like to train alone, the Suunto 5 connects active and adventurous people to a world of new routes that you can discover via heatmaps on the Suunto app! Heatmaps show where, and by what route, people are training, inspiring new challenges and exploration.

Get your hands on the Suunto 5 today at www.solartime.com, SOLAR Time boutiques and all fine watch retailers nationwide at just RM1499.