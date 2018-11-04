A Tour Of Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour Outfits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently wrapped up their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The trip mainly focused on youth leadership as well as environmental and conservation efforts in these countries, as well as the Invictus Games, a brainchild of Prince Harry’s. However, one cannot help but take note of Meghan Markle’s royal tour outfit choices during the visit. Here are some of our favourites from the tour.

Sydney

Okay, we love this image more than the dress, but that’s really not a bad dress Meghan has on at all. Light and airy, it’s perfect for a day at the zoo, yet still keeps within the formal realm.

Dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, with Stuart Weitzman shoes.