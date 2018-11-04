Navigation

A Tour Of Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour Outfits

Our fave looks from the couple's tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
November 4, 2018
By Zurien Onn
1 of 8

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently wrapped up their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The trip mainly focused on youth leadership as well as environmental and conservation efforts in these countries, as well as the Invictus Games, a brainchild of Prince Harry’s. However, one cannot help but take note of Meghan Markle’s royal tour outfit choices during the visit. Here are some of our favourites from the tour.

Sydney

Okay, we love this image more than the dress, but that’s really not a bad dress Meghan has on at all. Light and airy, it’s perfect for a day at the zoo, yet still keeps within the formal realm.

Dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

1 of 8

More Related Stories
A Tour Of Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour Outfits
Women's Weekly|Parenting
FEEL THE THRILL
An adventure park with 25 virtual worlds, The Rift lets you experience hair-raising exploits in the safety of virtual reality