8 Masks To Use For A Better Complexion

Give your skin a blast of active ingredients from masks. If you’re looking to save time, pop on a cream or jelly one before jumping into the shower, then wash it off in one go!

When you should use these products:

Right after cleansing or whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up.

Why are they necessary:

Whether you’re looking to target a dull complexion, fine lines or even dehydration — consistent and long-term use of these masks will help transform your skin.

How long before you see results:

The general rule of thumb would be anywhere between two weeks to a month. And as always, do a patch test on your arm first to ensure the mask doesn’t cause an allergic reaction.

