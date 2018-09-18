Navigation

8 Masks To Use For A Better Complexion

They're not just relaxing but also good for your skin!
This article first appeared in Her World April 2018, written by Poon Li-Wei.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
September 18, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

Give your skin a blast of active ingredients from masks. If you’re looking to save time, pop on a cream or jelly one before jumping into the shower, then wash it off in one go!

When you should use these products: 

Right after cleansing or whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up.

Why are they necessary:

Whether you’re looking to target a dull complexion, fine lines or even dehydration — consistent and long-term use of these masks will help transform your skin.

How long before you see results:

The general rule of thumb would be anywhere between two weeks to a month. And as always, do a patch test on your arm first to ensure the mask doesn’t cause an allergic reaction.

 

Untitled-22

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask

Described as a five-minute facial in a jar, this concoction calls upon the benefits of lotus flower extract and lotus seeds to combat dullness, roughness and congestion. Meanwhile, kombu seaweed flakes and red algae slough away dead cells gently

 

Untitled-2

Laneige Two-Tone Sheet Mask, RM15

Untitled-23

SK-II Overnight Miracle Mask, RM420

Untitled-24

For Beloved One Flawless Brightening Ethyl Ascorbic Acid Bio-Cellulose Mask

Targeting Asian skin tones (read: sallow issues), this mask contains an ingredient called brightenyl, which resists and reduces the formation of melanin for a brighter complexion

Untitled-26

Lancome Advanced Genefique Hydrogel Melting Mask, RM360 for a set of seven

Untitled-25

Kate Somerville Tight ‘N Cryogenic Tightening Gel, RM583

Designed to tighten and firm up the skin, just spritz a dime-sized dollop (it will come out as a foam) onto your palm before gently pressing it into your skin in upward motions.

Untitled-27

First Aid Beauty Ginger and Tumeric Vitamic C Jelly Mask, RM165

Untitled-28

Dior Hydra Life Pores Away Pink Clay Mask, RM260

