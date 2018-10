Give your skin an instant refresh on hydration and keep it cool all day with these facial mists. Not only do they a boost moisture, they can also relieve redness from skin. Plus, with our crazy hot and rainy weather, your skin needs proper hydration at all times!

1. CliniqueFit Workout Face + Body Hydrating Spray, RM59

Formulated to cool skin down after a workout, this mist refreshes and hydrates skin instantly.