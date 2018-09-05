7 Ways To Get Rid Of White Hair

We all know it. That moment when we find that tiny strand of white hair sticking out of our scalp. But before you run away from the mirror in fear and disbelief, here are some ways that you can take on this issue with a problem-focused agenda.

While no one solution is the best or only way to combat the problem, a holistic all-round approach is best in ameliorating the rate your hair is whitening. Stay calm, be positive and tackle this with a boss attitude.

Eat Vitamin B12-Rich Food

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient in many aspects. But one of the most useful facts about this vitamin is that it helps maintain the scalp health and heals hair against whitening. Vitamin B12 can be found in many foods like poultry, liver, eggs, salmon cod and milk just to name a few.