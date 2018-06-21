Navigation

6 Trending Hairstyles You Should Totally Try

From rose pink, violet to statement middle parts, find inspiration from these trending looks of the moment
June 21, 2018
By Stephanie De Souza

Getting bored with your current hairstyle and feel like you need a change ? We hear ya! We’ve helped you narrow down some super-cute yet classy ‘dos that your favourite stars and celebs are flaunting.

If you’re not comfortable switching to a completely different hair colour, try adding some natural-looking highlights and low lights. A touch of colour can add a lot of sophistication!

 

Don’t be afraid to experiment! Try a hairstyle that you’ve never done before and don’t be too quick think that it’s outrageous. You never know – you might just achieve the look of your favourite star!

Statement middle part - Lucy Hale

Statement Middle Parts
Lucy Hale

Photo: @lucyhale

Wet-look - JLO

The Wet Look
Jennifer Lopez

Photo: @jlo

Rose Gold - Kim K

Rose Pink
Kim Kardashian West

Photo: @kimkardashian

Braided Curls - Jenna Dewan

Braided Curls
Jenna Dewan

Photo: @jennadewan

Screenshot_1

Golden Brown Highlights
Jessica Biel

Photo: @jessicabiel

Violet-Purple - Jourdan Dunn

Violet/Purple Hue
Jourdan Dunn

Photo: @jourdandunn

