6 Must-Have Moisturising Cleansers

Lather up with moisturising cleansers that help cleanse your face and neck thoroughly without stripping away your skin’s moisture. It is good to try and retain natural moisture from your skin for hydrated and glowy skin.

We’ve carefully selected must-have moisturising cleansers suitable for all types of skin. From cleansers with silk extracts to witch hazel, with technology that removes strong base makeup such as waterproof makeup, right up to cleansers for those facing acne troubles. Below are six feel-good cleansers you need to add to your cleansing kits.

1. Laneige Perfect Makeup Cleansing Water, RM90 (320ml)

Helps remove your heavy makeup easily as it is formulated with a triple micellar technology that specializes in removing lipstick, waterproof mascara and base makeup while moisturing your skin.

2. Dr. Buds Acne Rescue Mild Cleanser, RM75.90 (150ml)

Swap your old cleanser with this mild natural cleanser for those with acne or breakout issues. It contains Totarol and Tea Tree Oil that fight against bacterial attacks while amino acid and sugar gently cleanses impurities without irritating the skin.

3. Shiseido Clarifying Cleansing Foam, RM155 (125ml)

Suitable for all skin types, plus this foamy cleanser doesn’t just cleanse off damaging pollutants and aged cells, it hydrates your skin with Rice Germ Oil and Silk extracts.

4. A’kin Nourishing Cream Cleanser & Toner, RM101.79 (140ml)

Prone to having dry and irritated skin? Try this A’kin cleanser that is great for those with dry or sensitive skin as it is rich with rose, geranium, shea butter, sesame oil and witch hazel, which can tone one’s face while cleansing.

5. Nurish Organiq Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water, RM16.89 (150ml)

This one of a kind micellar cleanser does not only remove makeup but is made with hibiscus, bilberry, cucumber and frangipani, all of which helps to brighten your skin naturally.

6. Melvita Nectar Pur Purifying Cleansing Jelly, RM110 (200ml)

Perfect for those with combination to oily skin, this cleansing jelly from Melvita is rich with peppermint oil that helps to re-balance your skin moisture while removing impurities and grease without drying out your skin.

