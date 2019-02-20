6 Key Ingredients For Great DIY Masks

Putting on a facial, or even hair, mask is one of the best ways to relax while enjoying ‘me time’. There are many types of masks in the market and you can get them anywhere. However, sometimes going the natural way can be fun and is a good way to try out certain mask ingredients without buying a whole tub or tube. Instead of spending a big amount of cash on masks, why not try to make them yourself?
Not only is it fun, you get to save money and have minimal wastage as you reuse ingredients found in the kitchen. Here are 6 different ways to create your very own DIY face mask at home using natural ingredients from your fridge or pantry.
1. Homemade Papaya Yogurt Face Mask
Papaya contains active enzymes that helps to improve your complexion by reducing pigmentation and controls acne breakouts. It also hydrates your skin to make it more soft and supple. After peeling the skin off the papaya, don’t throw it away! It can be used as a face mask as it contains tretinoin, which is believed to remove dead cells and reduce wrinkles and age spots.
Take 2 tbsp of papaya and mash it before mixing it with 1 tbsp of yogurt. Make sure to cleanse your skin before applying it on your skin gently. Leave it there for 5 to 10 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. Apply toner and moisturizer after drying your face.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp of papaya, (1 tbsp for sensitive skin)
1 tbsp of full-fat plain yogurt