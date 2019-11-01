6 Eco-Friendly Brands You Need To Know About

With climate change making its effects known, it’s no surprise that more brands are looking into minimising their ecological footprint. Take a look at these brands’ earthy efforts that’s greener and sustainable for our planet.
Monki
Monki’s sustainable swimwear line is made with recycled polyester and polyamide – materials that come from PET bottles and production waste fibres. This marks another step towards the brand’s goal to only source recycled or more sustainable materials by 2030. Shop here.