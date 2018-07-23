Navigation

5 WAYS TO MAKE THE BASIC BLACK BLAZER LESS BORING

Up the boardroom game with these unexpected combos using the basic black blazer for work
This articled was published at Singapore Women's Weekly; written by Aaron Kok
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
July 23, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

The humble black blazer can be found in anyone’s closets, and it’s there for a good reason. For most of us working adults, the black blazer instantly conveys the message of being ready to work. It looks professional, unassuming, keeps you looking presentable without you sticking out too much. But while all that is acceptable, the black blazer can be a real snoozefest as well. Use these five easy methods to rejuvenate your basic black blazer for work. Whether you’re throwing it over a statement skirt or casual jeans, we’ve got some easy style solutions that you can use to up your blazer game.

how to style black blazer for work

Photo from White House Black Market

DKNY-W3322DKA-B_BLACK (Medium)

A failproof blazer to invest in, the black blazer is an eternally stylish piece to wear to the office.

Blazer, from DKNY.

mango woman FW18 1 (Medium)

1.With a tee and skirt

Play the role of a cool Parisian girl with a graphic white t-shirt and a skirt that boasts subtle shimmer thanks to its tone-on-tone sequins.

Tee, from MANGO.

zara 179 (Medium)

Sequin skirt, RM179, from Zara.

dp rm329-Lily & Franc Monochrome Side Ruched Bodycon Dress

2. With a printed shift dress and a statement earrings

The fastest way to dress up a piece is to punch up the drama with statement accessories. For starters, keep to a monochromatic look and inject some colour with a pair of cool earrings.

Ruched bodycon dress, RM329, from Dorothy Perkins. 

fossil-JA6961710_presskit (Medium)

Earrings, from Fossil.

dd-SPLIT FLARED TROUSERS PINK MULTI (Medium)

3. With printed pants and a summer bag

Another cool way to nail Casual Friday attire without wearing jeans is to slip into a pair of vibrantly printed pants. Team it with a cool bag and you’re the perfect balance of  professional and tropical chic.

Flat trousers, from d.d Collective.

MK_SP18_RNWY_FV_ACC___F (jpeg)

Hobo bag, from MICHAEL Michael Kors.

dorothyperkins_824484125006109 (Medium)

4.With a banker striped shirt and cool kitten heels

Remix your work wardrobe with office-perfected prints. Find different pattern in similar colours to wear without looking too busy.

Shirt, from Dorothy Perkins.

burberry

Leather-trimmed slingback heels, from Burberry.

 

PS Paul Smith (Medium)

5. With a button-down blouse and flared jeans

Another classic silhouette you can easily create is to wear a loose button-down tucked into a pair of flared jeans. It’s classic without looking stale, and still has a cool edge.

Shirt, from PS Paul Smith.

tsMOTO Indigo Flared Jamie Jeans rm250 (Medium)

MOTO flare jeans, RM250, from Topshop.

More Related Stories