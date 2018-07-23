The humble black blazer can be found in anyone’s closets, and it’s there for a good reason. For most of us working adults, the black blazer instantly conveys the message of being ready to work. It looks professional, unassuming, keeps you looking presentable without you sticking out too much. But while all that is acceptable, the black blazer can be a real snoozefest as well. Use these five easy methods to rejuvenate your basic black blazer for work. Whether you’re throwing it over a statement skirt or casual jeans, we’ve got some easy style solutions that you can use to up your blazer game.
5 WAYS TO MAKE THE BASIC BLACK BLAZER LESS BORING
Up the boardroom game with these unexpected combos using the basic black blazer for work
This articled was published at Singapore Women's Weekly; written by Aaron Kok