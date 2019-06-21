5 Types Of Shoes That Make Your Legs Look Slimmer

Longer and slimmer legs: we see ’em, we like ’em and we want ’em. They instantly transform your gait, help you look taller and you feel like Naomi Campbell as you strut into your office.

So what if we told you that you can get longer-looking legs, no matter what your height is? It’s easier than you think it is.

The secret lies in your choice of shoes. Avoid anything with too many straps crossing your feet, or boots that cut off around your ankles. Instead, look for details that help pull the eye up and down or help create the illusion of smaller ankles and calves.

Here are five tips and tricks that can help you look taller and give you slimmer legs!

1. Go nude!

Nude pumps should be your go-to shoes for when you’re looking to get the illusion of slimmer legs. Be sure to pick a nude that’s closest to your skin tone to enhance the slimming and lengthening effect it has on your stems.