5 New Korean Skincare You Need to Get Now

K-beauty (short for Korean Beauty) is dominating the industry and it’s here to stay. Proven to be one of the best in improving skin problems and achieving a clear complexion, many have embraced the complex 10-step routine and filled their vanity table with different K-beauty stalwarts. To help you wade through the vast sea of beauty products, here’s a compilation of new K-beauty items you shouldn’t miss out on.

When I was first introduced to 9Wishes, what caught my eyes was their series of 6 ampoule serums. These target various skin problems such as pigmentation, hydration, inflammation, and ageing – de-stressing your skin, and also strengthening its barrier. Another plus point of this series is that even though it’s highly concentrated, each ampoule has a light texture that’s suitable for daily use, day and night.