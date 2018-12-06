Navigation

5 FESTIVE LOOKS TO GRAB RIGHT NOW!

This holiday season, let Marks & Spencer’s Festive Dressing Collection take you places in style. Talk about achieving sheer elegance with minimal effort!
December 6, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

It’s already December and officially the time to start planning your outfit for the upcoming celebrations – whether you’re going for a Christmas lunch with friends or just chilling at home with the family, Marks & Spencer has it all covered with its Festive Dressing Collection.

This Yuletide season is all about taking festive dressing up to the hilt – with luxe fabric and fine finishing like velvet, high-shine metallic and versatile silhouettes. We especially love how the basic tops from the Festive Dressing Collection have been elevated with splashes of colour! Check out the luxurious velvet tops and blazers in rich fall colours that allow you to play dress up or down, anytime and for any occasion! Best of all, velvet doesn’t crease, so you can easily wear them from am to pm – just switch up your accessories according to the time of day.

So if you’re heading out and wonder what to wear this holiday season, fret not as we have compiled some of best festive looks right here. There’s more! We’ve also got sumptuous beauty care sets that’ll make the perfect give for your loved ones. Let the celebrations begin!

Networking Lunch

Amp it up with pieces in festive hues that are sleek and tailored. Be adventurous and try suiting up a tailored jacket with matchy-matchy pants or a metallic midi skirt. After all it’s the Christmas season!

 

 

Velvet blazer.

Velvet pants.

Balance a top in an easy silhouette with a tailored pencil skirt for work-related functions.

Midi skirt.

Velvet funnel-neck long-sleeve top, RM139.90.

X’mas Day Get-together

Take a twist on pairing unexpected combination on X’mas day like feminine piece with  edgy separates. Our pick is this metallic midi skirt; they’re perfect for reunion as it’s festive-ready and sophisticate and great when  visiting houses as they’re easy to move and airy.

 

 

 

Midi skirt.

Basics in lush finishing are so easy to mix and match for many different occasions. Totally versatile and up-to-date for the festive season!

 

 

Velvet funnel neck-long-sleeve top, RM139.90.

Feather earrings, RM109.90.

A perfect combination of subtle sexiness for a dinner date. For day, just swap it with a white tank top and white sneakers!

 

Off-shoulder blouse.

Boxing Day Chill-Out

Staying home just to rest and catch up with the family after a day of merry-making? Then pick fuss-free blouses with rich finishing like satin and print, then pair it with your favourite jeans. Just throw on a statement necklace if you want to sass it up!

Printed blouse.

Finish off a feminine blouse with the stylish on-trend sporty-inspired pants. So #ootd-ready!

 

Necklace.

Blouse.

All you need are a minimalist velvet blouse in an opulent shade and sparkly earrings to make your cherished pair of faded-jeans festive-ready!

 

 

Velvet funnel-neck long-sleeve top, RM139.90.

Ushering in the New Year

Nothing beats a black outfit that sparkles and shines to end 2018 on a high note.

Clutch.

Short-sleeve fishtail tea midi dress, RM409.90.

A  sequin dress is glamorous and flattering when it’s well-fitted. Keep accessories to the minimum to avoid looking OTT.

Sparkly long-sleeve bodycon dress, RM369.90.

Refresh your party outfit with a sleek and sophisticated jumpsuit. Team with flats for an effortless day look and then swap into booties for all-out glamour.

 

 

Velvet jumpsuit.

Morning Unboxing Gifts!

Don’t forget to still look festive-ready early in the morning! Comfortable sweaters, pretty camisoles and cutesy pyjamas will get you in the mood pronto!

 

 

Sweater.

Pyjamas set.

Velvet camisole, RM109.90.

Velvet pants.

Pyjamas set.

FLORAL COLLECTION Rose Weekender Bag Gift Set.

MEN’S WOODSPICE Mix Shower Gel Set.

FLORAL COLLECTION Mixed Guest Soap Gift Set.

LIFEOLOGY Hand Cream Trio.

M&S COLLECTION Glitz Lip Gloss Trio Set.

