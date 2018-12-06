5 FESTIVE LOOKS TO GRAB RIGHT NOW!

It’s already December and officially the time to start planning your outfit for the upcoming celebrations – whether you’re going for a Christmas lunch with friends or just chilling at home with the family, Marks & Spencer has it all covered with its Festive Dressing Collection.

This Yuletide season is all about taking festive dressing up to the hilt – with luxe fabric and fine finishing like velvet, high-shine metallic and versatile silhouettes. We especially love how the basic tops from the Festive Dressing Collection have been elevated with splashes of colour! Check out the luxurious velvet tops and blazers in rich fall colours that allow you to play dress up or down, anytime and for any occasion! Best of all, velvet doesn’t crease, so you can easily wear them from am to pm – just switch up your accessories according to the time of day.

So if you’re heading out and wonder what to wear this holiday season, fret not as we have compiled some of best festive looks right here. There’s more! We’ve also got sumptuous beauty care sets that’ll make the perfect give for your loved ones. Let the celebrations begin!