5 Beauty Products You Are Skipping But Shouldn’t

You might want to save money, or time, or both, but these beauty products are more important than you think and really should be included in your everyday makeup routine.

Toner

Cleanse, tone, moisturise. Most women play this mantra in their head when talking about skincare, but many do only two steps at most, leaving out the middle one. The toner wasn’t created just to make more money for the beauty companies, ladies. It’s actually a necessary step to clean out any residue left after cleansing while also restoring your skin’s natural pH balance. Otherwise, your skin will work overtime to replenish the lost moisture after cleansing, and this might result in excess of sebum.

Good Virtues Co. Glowing & Goodness Brightening Facial Toner, RM12.90

Available on https://www.fashionvalet.com/brightening-facial-toner.html

Makeup Primer

You might think that skipping the primer saves time but it’s actually the opposite! Putting on primer before you put on your foundation will actually save you time later as you’ll need less time trying to cover up imperfections with correctors and concealers. It also helps your makeup last longer throughout the day

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, RM72

Available on https://www.sephora.my/products/smashbox-photo-finish-foundation-primer/v/photo-finish-foundation-primer-15ml

Eyeshadow Primer

Really? Another primer? Yes, when you’re wearing eyeshadow and want the colours to come out as they should, blend better between colours and be visible until you wash the colours out. Oh, and keep your eyeshadow from creasing, too. Use it under your eyes as well, before putting on concealer, to keep that area from cracking.

Mary Kay Eye Primer, RM53

Available on https://www.marykay.com.my/en-my/products/makeup/eyes/mary-kay-eye-primer-130901

Sunscreen

You know how important this is, but many of us still skip it. Unless you stay in the house all day with the curtains drawn, sun rays are still hitting you through the windows of your house, office and car while you’re driving. If you’re not comfortable with how regular sunscreen feels on your face, use a foundation with built-in sunscreen, or a lighter milk formula or a gel formula that dries off almost instantly.

Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Whitening Moisture Gel SPF 50 PA++, RM38

Available on http://www.sunplay.com.my/blank-tj1t3

Night Cream

Here’s something that takes 1 minute to apply and then you literally do nothing else to your face while the cream works to make your skin better while you sleep. If you’ve been missing out, it’s time to add this step to your skincare routine and wake up to beautiful skin.

L’Oreal White Perfect Clinical Overnight Treatment Cream, RM69.20

Available on https://www.lorealparis.com.my/products/skin-care/moisturizer/white-perfect-clinical-overnight-treatment-cream-50ml/

Text by Reza Zurien