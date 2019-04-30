Navigation

4 Ways To Look Effortlessly Chic

Take a look to find out how you can with Marks & Spencer Spring 2019 collection
April 30, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Back in January when I was invited to London to take a sneak preview of Mark’s & Spencer’s Spring/Summer collection (which include their modest and lingerie collection too), I was excited to see what the brand is bringing to the table. I heard that the direction — design-wise — is slightly different than what we’re used to, that they ‘re getting a bit younger. Me being in my 20’s, of course, I’m keen on the change but I’m also curious to see how this will affect their current consumers who tend to be a little more mature — will it be too young for them?

The pieces presented from Mark’s & Spencer’s Spring/Summer collection is full of refreshing tones and chic styles, and I believe that there’s one for everyone regardless of your age. What I liked most about the whole collection was how effortless, versatile and relaxed the silhouette seemed — great for beating the humid and sticky weather of ours. Linen, denim and silk were present, and colours like orange, turquoise, brown, yellow and even pink were part of the palette. Take a look at our top picks from the collection below.

 

In Malaysia, M&S stores are located at Suria KLCC, 1 Utama, The Gardens Mall, Sunway Pyramid, Paradigm Mall, Sunway Velocity, KOMTAR JBCC and Gurney Plaza.

 

IMG_0646s

Play with warm tones and mix your look up with denim for that relaxed flare -- perfect for brunch time!

IMG_7520s

Get office-ready with this relaxed ensemble of sleeveless wrap top with matching wide-leg pants.

IMG_0648s

Pink on Wednesdays? Not necessarily! Don romantic shades for cocktails. The silhouette of the garments provides comfort without sacrificing style.

IMG_0903s

It doesn't get any simpler than this. Your one-and-done solution is here: a midi dress! Perfect for running errands and picking up kids from classes on the weekend.

