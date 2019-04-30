4 Ways To Look Effortlessly Chic

Back in January when I was invited to London to take a sneak preview of Mark’s & Spencer’s Spring/Summer collection (which include their modest and lingerie collection too), I was excited to see what the brand is bringing to the table. I heard that the direction — design-wise — is slightly different than what we’re used to, that they ‘re getting a bit younger. Me being in my 20’s, of course, I’m keen on the change but I’m also curious to see how this will affect their current consumers who tend to be a little more mature — will it be too young for them?

The pieces presented from Mark’s & Spencer’s Spring/Summer collection is full of refreshing tones and chic styles, and I believe that there’s one for everyone regardless of your age. What I liked most about the whole collection was how effortless, versatile and relaxed the silhouette seemed — great for beating the humid and sticky weather of ours. Linen, denim and silk were present, and colours like orange, turquoise, brown, yellow and even pink were part of the palette. Take a look at our top picks from the collection below.

In Malaysia, M&S stores are located at Suria KLCC, 1 Utama, The Gardens Mall, Sunway Pyramid, Paradigm Mall, Sunway Velocity, KOMTAR JBCC and Gurney Plaza.