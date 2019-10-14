3 Websites You Can Trust For Luxury Shopping

Not in the mood to change out of your PJs, to get out of the house and shop? No problem! If you’ve been thinking of splurging on designer clothes, bags, shoes or even accessories, here are some websites that you can rely on. They’re secure, have superb and quick delivery service (one time, it took only two days for the shoes I ordered to arrive!), and sell only authentic products.
Net-A-Porter
With more than 800 of the world’s most coveted designer brands, Net-A-Porter counts Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Prada, and Stella McCartney among their inventory. Plus, 200 specialist beauty brands! My favourite feature is the ‘Net Sustain’ page dedicated to listing sustainable products.