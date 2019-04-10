3 Hairstyles To Look Out For At KL Fashion Week

TRESemme has partnered up with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2019 as hair care partner, so it’s safe to say that long luscious locks are in and are sure to make many appearances on the runway. The brand is well-known for its impressive hair products that promotes long and lush hair, but on stage their styling portfolio shines as well. For nearly a decade, they have been partnering with the prominent New York Fashion Week, providing the best backstage action, hair-wise, so these guys definitely know what they’re doing.

Check Out These Haistyles At Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2019

Here are the three hairstyles to look out for, as seen at TRESemme partner events, that might grace the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2019 runways.

1. Low Pony With Middle Part

It’s the new look as your spring or summer hairstyle this season, fit for every occasion. You can wear it casually to meet with friends or even to dinner parties. It’s the simple and elegant look that can be done quickly with just a few quick steps.

2. Wet Waves

If you want a more sexy look, this is a good look to try.It’s perfect for wavy hair of mid- or long-length with a hint of the messy look to make it look natural. All you need to do is flip your hair like a queen.

3. Romantic Chignon

As seen at the Carolina Herrera show at NYFW, this is the best hairstyle for both romantic dates and formal dinners. Look regal and romantically sweet at the same time with braids at the sides looking like a crown and finished with a low bun.