3 Hairstyles To Look Out For At KL Fashion Week

Check Out These Haistyles At Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2019
Here are the three hairstyles to look out for, as seen at TRESemme partner events, that might grace the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2019 runways.
1. Low Pony With Middle Part
It’s the new look as your spring or summer hairstyle this season, fit for every occasion. You can wear it casually to meet with friends or even to dinner parties. It’s the simple and elegant look that can be done quickly with just a few quick steps.
2. Wet Waves
If you want a more sexy look, this is a good look to try.It’s perfect for wavy hair of mid- or long-length with a hint of the messy look to make it look natural. All you need to do is flip your hair like a queen.
3. Romantic Chignon
As seen at the Carolina Herrera show at NYFW, this is the best hairstyle for both romantic dates and formal dinners. Look regal and romantically sweet at the same time with braids at the sides looking like a crown and finished with a low bun.
Learn how to create these looks at the Tresemme website.
KLFW will be held in KL & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall from 10th April to 13th April 2019. Check out local fashion designers such as Kittie Yiyi and By Thian and international designers such as Nuboaix from Singapore and Hian Tjen from Indonesia.
